Newly re-elected PM Askar Mamin vows Government will work efficiently

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 January 2021, 16:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Newly re-elected Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin addressed the deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the plenary session on Friday, Kazinform reports.

In his address, Askar Mamin extended his gratitude to the MPs for giving credence to him and emphasized it is huge honor and responsibility. He stressed that ambitious tasks are ahead and Kazakhstan has a lot to achieve in terms of socioeconomic development.

The Premier reminded that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted in his speech at the Majilis’ plenary session earlier the priorities are to improve the quality of life of Kazakhstanis, prosperity of the population, and rise of income.

Askar Mamin vowed the Government will work efficiently and carry out its work together with the Parliament. Utmost attention will also be paid to the attraction of investment, introduction of new technologies, new workplaces, and so on.

Recall that the deputies of Majilis approved Askar Mamin’s candidature for the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Friday plenary session.


