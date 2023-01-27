Go to the main site
    Newly elected Senator Gulmira Karimova passes away

    27 January 2023, 10:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The newly elected Senate deputy, Gulmira Karimova, has died unexpectedly at the age of 45, Kazinform refers to the Senate’s press service.

    The provisional diagnosis is anaphylactic shock.

    The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan offered the deepest condolences to the family and close ones of Gulmira Karimova.

    Gulmira Karimova was born in 1977. She graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University, Kokshetau University, and the Master’s program at the Omsk State Teacher’s Training University.

    Since September 2021 she worked as the chairwoman of the preschool and secondary education committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

