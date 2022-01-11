Go to the main site
    Newly-elected PM prioritizes Government’s tasks

    11 January 2022, 12:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Implementation of the efficient macroeconomic policy, disinflation ocured due to global changes and ensuring the country’s macroeconomic stability are the priority tasks of the Government,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Majilis sitting.

    Addressing those gathered the newly elected PM expressed gratitude for their confidence. He said it is great responsibility for him. Smailov stressed that the President’s tasks on stabilization of the social situation in the country, raising people’s welfare will become the priority tasks for the Government. The Government will fulfill tasks pursuant to the President’s reforms, tasks set, strategic and program documents.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
