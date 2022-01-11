Newly-elected PM prioritizes Government’s tasks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Implementation of the efficient macroeconomic policy, disinflation ocured due to global changes and ensuring the country’s macroeconomic stability are the priority tasks of the Government,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Majilis sitting.

Addressing those gathered the newly elected PM expressed gratitude for their confidence. He said it is great responsibility for him. Smailov stressed that the President’s tasks on stabilization of the social situation in the country, raising people’s welfare will become the priority tasks for the Government. The Government will fulfill tasks pursuant to the President’s reforms, tasks set, strategic and program documents.



