Newly elected OSCE Head calls political reforms in Kazakhstan ambitious

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - OSCE Head, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the political reforms of Kazakhstan ambitious while meeting with Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Rau said that the agenda being realized by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in terms of the reform to introduce changes to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will allow strengthening of the Parliament.

«We want to call Kazakhstan to make full use of everything our Organization and OSCE Program Office can provide - the resources and knowledge in implementing your ambitious political reform,» said the OSCE Chairman.

Rau is paying a visit to Kazakhstan as part of the familiarization tour of the region as the newly elected OSCE Chairman. He is to visit Uzbekistan and Mongolia as well.

Koshanov noted that the visit of the OSCE Chairman takes place ahead of the important political event for Kazakhstan - the referendum. The Majiliz speaker believes that it serves as the support for the cause of reforms of the Head of State and the national plebiscite.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for interaction between Kazakhstan and OSCE, and bilateral Kazakhstan-Poland relations, including parliamentary ones.

Rau thanked the Kazakh people for accepting and supporting tens of thousands of Polish deported to Kazakhstan during the political repressions in the 30s of the last century.

He also expressed gratitude that the country creates all conditions for ethnic Polish people living in Kazakhstan to study their culture and language.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to expand cooperation at all levels.