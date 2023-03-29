Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2023, 13:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Newly elected deputies of the Majilis of the 8th convocation of the Kazakh Parliament took oath today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It bears to remind that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had opened the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation earlier this morning.

The Head of State signed the decree announcing the convocation of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation on March 27.

Early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats were held nationwide on March 19. Seven officially registered political parties took part in the elections.

Only the Baitaq Party was not able to reach 5 per cent threshold of votes to book seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. The Amanat Party traditionally scored the highest number of votes – 53,90 per cent. The Auyl People’s Democratic Party earned 10,90 per cent, while 8,59 per cent of voters cast their votes for the Respublica Party. The Aq zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan garnered 8,41 per cent, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6,8 per cent and the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party – 5,20 per cent.

The Central Election Commission registered the new deputies of the Majilis of the 8th convocation on Tuesday.

