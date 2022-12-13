Go to the main site
    Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko

    13 December 2022, 09:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Kazakhstan Ewa Polano, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.

    Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized dynamic and progressive development of bilateral partnership in all key areas. In the course of the conversation, the Ambassador was also informed about political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

    Ambassador Polano expressed the aspiration to intensify cooperation in the sphere of trade, setting the goal of substantially increasing its volume.

    At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    Photo: gov.kz
