    Newly-appointed mayor of Astana shares his plans

    12 December 2022, 15:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Newly-appointed akim (mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek shared his plans for the foreseeable future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking to the journalists on the sidelines of the expanded session of the Kazakh Government on Monday, the newly-appointed mayor of the Kazakh capital said that housing waiting list and gasification of the city are his top priorities for the upcoming period.

    Kassymbek revealed there are some 47,000 people on the housing waiting list, half of them have large families. He added that he will meet with the population of the city until the yearend.

    The newly-appointed mayor also pledged to continue carrying out gasification of the city without slowing down its pace.

    On Monday, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an expanded session of the Kazakh Government with a focus on the key indicators of the country’s socioeconomic development in 2022.

