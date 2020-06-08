Go to the main site
    Newborn baby wrapped in towel found in Turkestan region

    8 June 2020, 09:11

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Police of Turkestan region detained a woman who had abandoned a newborn child, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press office of the regional police department.

    A newborn baby was found on June 7 at about 10 a.m. in Aksukent village. An investigation and operational group arrived at the scene. The child was immediately taken to the central district hospital. His health condition was satisfactory.

    Police officers detained the mother of the baby without delay. A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Turkestan region
