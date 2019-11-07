New Zhibek on the Astana Opera Stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A masterpiece of national musical art – Brusilovsky’s opera Kyz Zhibek will be presented to listeners at Astana Opera on November 13. People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva will first appear on the opera house’s Grand Hall stage in the title role of beautiful Zhibek, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva is one of the most famous performers of Zhibek’s part of the Kazakhstani opera scene. In 1984, as a student at the conservatory, the artist was chosen for this role in a production of Abay Opera House. Ever since then, this character has occupied a significant place in the opera diva’s repertoire. In addition, it includes the leading roles in the operas by Brusilovsky, Zhubanov, Khamidi, Tulebayev, Rakhmadiyev, Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Rossini, Mozart, Gounod, Weber, Bizet, Offenbach, Strauss, Glinka, von Zemlinsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, chamber works, Kazakh folk songs, works by modern authors, as well as jazz. The performances of the famous Kazakh opera singer are held with great success at world’s best venues.

Together with the vocalist, on November 13, Astana Opera’s brilliant soloists will perform on the Grand Hall stage: Tulegen – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Bekezhan – Talgat Galeyev, Shege – Beimbet Tanarykov, Bazarbai – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev, Kamka – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Karlygash – Madina Islamova, Batsaiy – Saltanat Muratbekova, Duriya – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak.

The first Kazakh opera Kyz Zhibek to the libretto by Gabit Musrepov was presented to the audience in 1934. The premiere of the production in a new interpretation of the national classic of the Stage Director Mikhail Pandzhavidze and Music Director and Conductor Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin at Astana Opera took place in February 2017. Epic large-scale sets and colourful costumes by designers Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov, vivid character interpretations by the opera house soloists, masterful performance of the symphony orchestra musicians, beautiful voices of the choir artists under the direction of the Principal Choirmaster Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov made the production one of the most popular in the opera house’s repertoire. Choreographer – Mukaram Avakhri, Consultant – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Askhat Mayemirov, PhD, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toikenov, Conductor – Ruslan Baimurzin, Head of the Children’s Choir – Altynganym Akhmetova.

The performance will begin at 19.00.