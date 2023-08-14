Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New Zealand to remove all COVID-19 requirements

    14 August 2023, 19:46

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - The New Zealand government announced on Monday it will remove the remaining COVID-19 public health requirements from Tuesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    While fluctuations from week to week are expected in case numbers, overall COVID-19 case rates, wastewater levels and hospitalizations have been trending downwards since the beginning of June, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

    Over the past month, reported COVID-19 cases have hit their lowest levels since February 2022, Verrall said. COVID-19 infections accounted for 2.2 percent of hospital admissions on Monday and New Zealand has now likely passed the winter influenza peak, she said.

    In addition, the New Zealand population's immunity levels also mean the country is positioned to safely remove the remaining COVID-19 requirements, said the minister.

    New Zealand's COVID-19 approach has moved from an emergency response to sustainable long-term management, Verrall said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Giant baby weighing over 6kg born in Almaty
    Burundi declares cholera outbreak in country's western part: health ministry
    Measles outbreak registered in Kyrgyzstan
    Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo