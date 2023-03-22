Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town

22 March 2023, 15:56
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town Photo: auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand on Wednesday launched the first national EV (Electric Vehicle) charging strategy, Charging Our Future, which includes plans to provide EV charging stations in almost every town in the country, and charging hubs every 150-200 km on main highways, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«Our vision is for New Zealand to have world-class EV charging infrastructure that is accessible, affordable, convenient, and reliable,» Transport Minister Michael Wood told the launching ceremony.

Emissions from light vehicles are the single largest source of transport emissions in New Zealand, partially due to having some of the most fuel-inefficient and emissions-intensive vehicles in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.

«This costs Kiwis at the pump and is damaging to our health and the environment,» Wood said, adding that switching to EVs would be like buying petrol for 40 cents per liter, which would make a big difference in household budgets.

«Charging Our Future» strategy sets targets to provide journey charging hubs every 150-200 kilometers on main highways, a public charger for every 20-40 EVs in urban areas, and public charging at community facilities for all settlements with 2,000 or more people, Wood said, adding that meeting the targets would see tens of thousands more EV chargers across the country.

These new targets carefully balance facilitating infrastructure to support different trips and journeys that EV drivers make while ensuring that rural and provincial New Zealand locations are accessible for residents and visitors with EVs, he said.

The country's clean car policies mean there are more than 69,000 EVs on roads, over 80 percent more than at the end of 2021.

«This strategy will ensure we can sustain the uptake of EVs as we see more people making the switch,» said the minister.


Related news
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Efforts continue to suppress reedfires off Caspian Sea coast
Environmental event to plant ash trees held in Almaty region
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News