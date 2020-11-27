Go to the main site
    New Zealand to declare a climate emergency next week

    27 November 2020, 16:11

    SYDNEY. KAZINFOR New Zealand will declare a climate emergency next week to promote decarbonization and face the effects of the climate crisis, the country’s climate change minister announced Thursday.

    «We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact all aspects of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit,» James Shaw said in a Thursday statement.

    The minister said the declaration will be accompanied by concrete actions and will make the fight against climate change a priority for the government, which already approved an ambitious plan to reduce polluting emissions in New Zealand in the last legislature, EFE-EPA reports.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

