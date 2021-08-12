Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Zealand to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers in 2022

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 August 2021, 20:04
SYDNEY. KAZINFORM New Zealand plans to allow vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries to enter without quarantine from early 2022 as part of a gradual reopening of its borders, the government announced on Thursday.

The country, which closed its international borders in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, said that it will begin to lift arrival restrictions from the first quarter of next year, EFE reports.

The reopening is based on a model that places travelers entering the country into three risk categories: low, medium and high.


