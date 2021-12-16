Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

    16 December 2021, 17:28

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported 91 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,054, Xinhua reports.

    Among the new infections, 55 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, 10 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Taranaki and one in the Lakes District Health Board, according to the Ministry of Health.

    A total of 58 cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 12,868 currently, according to the health ministry.

    New Zealand officially declared on Thursday to have reached a 90 percent full vaccination rate against COVID-19 across the country.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to a number of countries
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam