Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 December 2021, 17:28
New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported 91 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,054, Xinhua reports.

Among the new infections, 55 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, 10 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Taranaki and one in the Lakes District Health Board, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 58 cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 12,868 currently, according to the health ministry.

New Zealand officially declared on Thursday to have reached a 90 percent full vaccination rate against COVID-19 across the country.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Delta COVID-19 variant  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay