    New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

    18 May 2022, 09:38

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand recorded 32 more deaths and 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The ministry said in a statement that the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 in New Zealand is 1,017.

    Among the new community infections, 3,297 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

    In addition, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

    Currently, 425 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

    New Zealand has reported 1,066,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

