New Zealand mulls lowering voting age to 16

21 November 2022, 20:46
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said legislation will be drafted for making the voting age 16 in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Addressing a news conference, the premier said: «Whether it passes (parliament vote) is a matter for the whole parliament.»

Her statement came after New Zealand Supreme Court early on Monday declared the «voting age of 18 inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act» of the country.

Later, the Ardern-led Cabinet discussed the top court’s observation and decided to draft legislation.

Any change in lowering the voting age in New Zealand would require the backing of at least three-quarters of current lawmakers, or a majority vote in a referendum.

New Zealand has 120 members in the parliament where Ardern’s ruling center-left Labor Party has 64 seats.

«If supported, it would not take effect for the next general election, with the Electoral Commission crucial to the process,» Ardern said.

«I cannot tell you currently how any member of this House will vote on this proposed law including Labor, as we've not met or discussed it as a caucus,» Ardern said, adding she was personally supporting the new lawmaking on lowering the voting age.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
