Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New Zealand keeps COVID-19 policies for int'l travelers unchanged

    4 January 2023, 22:22

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM The New Zealand government reiterated on Wednesday that its advice to all international travelers for COVID-19 prevention remains unchanged.

    COVID-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said in a statement that no pre-departure COVID-19 test is required for visitors from China at the moment as they won't contribute significantly to New Zealand COVID-19 case number and public health risk to New Zealanders is minimal, Xinhua reports.

    «New COVID-19 variants can arise from across the world, not just China, which is why we're reminding arrivals from all countries to take the free rapid antigen tests (RAT) at the airport and test if they develop symptoms once in New Zealand,» Verrall said.

    According to the current COVID-19 requirements for international travelers in New Zealand, only those who become symptomatic after arrival need to do COVID-19 test. Free RATs at airports are not compulsory.
    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema
    New program should help 80 mi Brazilians in the red
    'Malaria No More', ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ announce expansion of climate and health initiative with new $5 mln grant
    Recession to hit 1/3rd of world economy this year, says IMF chief
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan