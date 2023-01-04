Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Zealand keeps COVID-19 policies for int'l travelers unchanged

4 January 2023, 22:22
WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM The New Zealand government reiterated on Wednesday that its advice to all international travelers for COVID-19 prevention remains unchanged.

COVID-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said in a statement that no pre-departure COVID-19 test is required for visitors from China at the moment as they won't contribute significantly to New Zealand COVID-19 case number and public health risk to New Zealanders is minimal, Xinhua reports.

«New COVID-19 variants can arise from across the world, not just China, which is why we're reminding arrivals from all countries to take the free rapid antigen tests (RAT) at the airport and test if they develop symptoms once in New Zealand,» Verrall said.

According to the current COVID-19 requirements for international travelers in New Zealand, only those who become symptomatic after arrival need to do COVID-19 test. Free RATs at airports are not compulsory.


