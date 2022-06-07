New York raises age to buy semiautomatic weapons after mass shootings in US

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM Echoing US President Joe Biden’s wish to raise the age for buying semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21, the state of New York did exactly that on Monday.

«Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this, but taking strong action will,» said New York Governor Kathy Hochul as she signed the bill raising the age of buying a semiautomatic rifle in the state to 21, Anadolu Agency reports.

«It just keeps happening. Shots ring out, flags come down and nothing ever changes, except here in New York,» she continued. «We will do that in the name of the lives that have been lost, for the parents who will no longer see their children stepping off the school bus.»

Under the new law, New Yorkers under the age of 21 will not be allowed to buy semiautomatic assault-style firearms, making New York one of the first states to enact major gun control laws following a rash of deadly mass shootings in the US.

Two of the most recent deadly shootings involved gunmen under the age of 21.

An 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Another 18-year-old gunman gunned down 10 people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

In addition to raising the age for buying semiautomatic rifles to 21, the state’s new gun control measures also include requiring microstamping in new firearms, which could help investigators solve gun-related crimes.

New York is also revising its «red flag» law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

«In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,» said Hochul.

«Today is the start, and it’s not the end.»



