New York City restricts single-use plastics in takeout orders

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM New restrictions introduced in New York City, the most populous city in the United States, to reduce single-use plastic waste in takeout orders took effect on Monday.

Under the new rules, restaurants and delivery services in the city are not allowed to provide plastic utensils, condiment packets, napkins or extra containers in takeout and delivery orders unless customers ask for them, Xinhua reports.

That means restaurants will no longer automatically include plastic containers, knives and forks, packets of mayo, dressing, as well as ketchup in a to-go order without customer's request.

The new measures, aimed at cutting down single-use plastic waste, stemmed from the «Skip the Stuff» law signed by New York Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year.

A warning period for the regulations ends on June 30, 2024, then fines will be issued for violations.

Those who violate the restrictions will face penalties, starting at 50 U.S. dollars for the first offense, 150 dollars for the second, and 250 dollars for the third.

According to data cited by the New York City Council's Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection, more than 320 million tons of plastics are used in the country each year, with 95 percent of it being single-use, and of those single-use plastics, only 14 percent are recycled.