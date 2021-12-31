Go to the main site
    New Year race to support fight against COVID-19

    31 December 2021, 15:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The New Year race 2022, timed to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and mass sports campaign against COVID-19, is to be held today, December 31, in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports quoting the city administration’s official website.

    It includes mass race and Nordic walking distances. The main distance is 2,022 m.

    The goal of the race is to boost mass sports in the capital city, promote healthy lifestyle and support mass sports campaigns against pandemic.

    The race is set to start at 11:00 p.m. at the Kazakh Yeli Monument.

    It is organized by the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and city administration.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat Coronavirus Sport Nur-Sultan COVID-19
