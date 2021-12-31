Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

New Year race to support fight against COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 December 2021, 15:33
New Year race to support fight against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The New Year race 2022, timed to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and mass sports campaign against COVID-19, is to be held today, December 31, in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports quoting the city administration’s official website.

It includes mass race and Nordic walking distances. The main distance is 2,022 m.

The goal of the race is to boost mass sports in the capital city, promote healthy lifestyle and support mass sports campaigns against pandemic.

The race is set to start at 11:00 p.m. at the Kazakh Yeli Monument.

It is organized by the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and city administration.


Akimat    Coronavirus   Sport   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports