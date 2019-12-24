Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Year party for children with special needs held in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2019, 17:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The New Year party for orphans and children with special needs took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Above 200 kids with special needs, orphans, those living at SOS children’s village, and those studying at specialized remedial schools, correctional and inclusive classes took part in the festive event, the city administration’s official website reads.

Mayor Altai Kulginov extended the New Year congratulations wishing all those present good health, wellbeing and prosperity.

Children enjoyed the bright show with the participation of their favorite superheroes. All of them were presented with sweet boxes and were given money certificates.

Culture   Nur-Sultan  
