Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New virus cases under 30,000 for 2nd day; on-arrival test requirement lifted

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 October 2022, 14:50
New virus cases under 30,000 for 2nd day; on-arrival test requirement lifted

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 30,000 for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the country lifted the test requirement for arrivals amid an easing virus wave.

The country reported 26,960 new COVID-19 infections, including 301 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,796,014, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

The daily figure is down 1,537 from the previous day and marks the lowest count for a Saturday in 12 weeks.

The latest virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a decline since mid-August, when it peaked at above 180,000 cases.

As the virus wave has subsided, the health authorities have eased antivirus measures to better support people's return to normalcy.

Starting Saturday, the country removed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival, the last antivirus restriction for arrivals.

The government also decided to allow in-person visits at nursing homes, senior care hospitals and other related facilities starting Oct. 4. In-person visits to such facilities have been banned since July to prevent mass infections among high-risk groups.

The country reported 39 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the death toll to 28,445.

The number of critically ill patients came to 356, up four from a day earlier.

Of the locally transmitted 26,659 cases, Seoul reported 5,575 new infections, while Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital added 7,782. Incheon, a port city just west of Seoul, identified 1,504 new cases.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

Coronavirus   World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session