Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 December 2020, 12:44
New Vice Minister of Trade and Integration named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Kazanbayev has been named as the new Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Mr. Kazanbayev was born in Almaty city in 1983. He is a graduate of the Almaty Technological University and the University of Aberdeen.

Throughout his professional career, he held many posts at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, and the Ministry of National Economy.

Prior to the latest appointment, he was the deputy head of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


