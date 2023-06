NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alisher Abdykadyrov is appointed as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the primeminister.kz reads.

Born in 1986 in Almaty graduated from the Lomonosov State University. In 2009-2015 worked at Ministries of Industry and Trade, Investments and Development.

Since February 2020 up to present acted as the Deputy Governor of Karaganda region.