Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

    25 February 2021, 13:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alibek Kuantyrov has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

    Born in 1983 in Atyrau city, Mr. Kuantyrov is a graduate of the Tomsk State University and the University of Michigan.

    He started his career at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

    In 2013-2019 he held various posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the recent appointment he served at the Office of the First President-Elbasy.

    Former Vice Minister of National Economy Meirzhan Yussupov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously