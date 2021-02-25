New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alibek Kuantyrov has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Born in 1983 in Atyrau city, Mr. Kuantyrov is a graduate of the Tomsk State University and the University of Michigan.

He started his career at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

In 2013-2019 he held various posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment he served at the Office of the First President-Elbasy.

Former Vice Minister of National Economy Meirzhan Yussupov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.