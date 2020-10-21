New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amrin has been designated as the new Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

He joined the Ministry of National Economy back in 2013 as a deputy director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department. Up until recently he has served as the director of that department.



