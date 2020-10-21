Go to the main site
    New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

    21 October 2020, 15:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amrin has been designated as the new Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

    He joined the Ministry of National Economy back in 2013 as a deputy director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department. Up until recently he has served as the director of that department.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of National Economy
