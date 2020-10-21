Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2020, 15:30
New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amrin has been designated as the new Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

He joined the Ministry of National Economy back in 2013 as a deputy director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department. Up until recently he has served as the director of that department.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of National Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships