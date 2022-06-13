Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 June 2022, 14:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a govermmental resolution, Nazgul Sagindykova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the prime minister's press office.

Nazgul Sagindykova was born in 1978 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Seifullin Agrarian University and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

In 2001-2005 she worked for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

In 2005-2018 she held seniour positions at JSC «State Annuity Company» life insurance company.

She also headed the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and was Chief of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Family Affairs.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
