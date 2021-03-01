Go to the main site
    New Vice Minister of Labor named

    1 March 2021, 10:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Birzhanov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the prime minister.

    Born in 1979 in North Kazakhstan region, Mr. Birzhanov began his professional career at the Tax Committee of the region. Afterwards, he worked for the Ministry of Finance and then at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2014, he returned to the Ministry of Finance to serve as the director of the Development and Modernization Department of the State Revenue Committee. He also worked for the National Security Committee since 2018.

    Since April 2020 and up until receiving his recent post Mr. Birzhanov was the head of the Activity Control and Coordination Department of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

