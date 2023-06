New Vice Minister of Information and Social Development appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Tlepov was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported citing the official website of the Prime Minister.

Bolat Tlepov was born in 1978 in the city of Kentau. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.