New Vice Minister of Industry of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Iran Sharkhan as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1987 in Aktobe region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade, and the Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

From August 2021 up to present acted as the director of the subsoil use department of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.





Photo: primeminister.kz











