NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Dinara Shcheglova the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1982 in Semey is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade.

Prior to the appointment has been acting as the Advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister.