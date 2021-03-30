Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development named

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 March 2021, 20:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adlbek Sarsembayev has been appointed the new Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1978 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan), Mr. Sarsembayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Throughout his career, he worked for the Nur-Sultan city administration, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration, and JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Engineering».

Since 2016 till 2020 he was akim (head) of Almaty district of the Kazakh capital. Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Chairman of JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Engineering».

Former Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Talgat Zhanzhumenov has held the post since June 2019.


