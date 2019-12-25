Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development appointed

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 December 2019, 19:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Baimishev was appointed to the position of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Developmen, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Ruslan Baimishev was born in 1980 in the city of Almaty. He is a graduate of the Themis Law Academy and the Kazakh National Technical University.

Within the period 2008-2013 he served at the Republican Center for Geological Information «Kazgeoinform» under the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use. In 2013-2016 he headed this Center.

Beginning from 2016 to the present he served as director of the subsoil use department under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Appointments, dismissals  
