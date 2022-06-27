New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaz Idyryssov was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1983 in Karaganda, Almaz Idyryssov is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University.

Throughout his career Idyryssov worked for Qazaqavtodor LLP, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Ministry of Investment and Development.

He joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2019 and rose through the ranks to become the chief state construction inspector of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2022.



