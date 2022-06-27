Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

    27 June 2022, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaz Idyryssov was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1983 in Karaganda, Almaz Idyryssov is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University.

    Throughout his career Idyryssov worked for Qazaqavtodor LLP, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Ministry of Investment and Development.

    He joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2019 and rose through the ranks to become the chief state construction inspector of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn