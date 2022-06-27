Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 June 2022, 12:08
New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaz Idyryssov was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1983 in Karaganda, Almaz Idyryssov is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University.

Throughout his career Idyryssov worked for Qazaqavtodor LLP, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Ministry of Investment and Development.

He joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2019 and rose through the ranks to become the chief state construction inspector of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2022.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy