    New vice minister of education and science appointed

    18 February 2022, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Kazakh Government Aibat Ilyassov has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Aibat Ilyassov was born in 1982. He majored in «Computers and Software».

    Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of the department of informatization and security of information resources, director of the public service digitalization and automatization department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

