Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New vice minister of education and science appointed

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2022, 14:15
New vice minister of education and science appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Kazakh Government Aibat Ilyassov has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Aibat Ilyassov was born in 1982. He majored in «Computers and Software».

Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of the department of informatization and security of information resources, director of the public service digitalization and automatization department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships