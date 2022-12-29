Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named

29 December 2022, 10:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Nurlan Kurmalayev as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

He was born in 1988 in Almaty. Graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Oxford Brookes University.

Prior to the appointment held key positions at the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry between 2019 and 2021.


Photo: primeminister.kz

