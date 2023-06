New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Talgat Momyshev as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1968 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Zhambyl Hydro-Melioration and Engineering Institute, Almaty Institute of Economy and Statistics.

In 2018-2019 served as the deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

Since January this year up to present acted as the chief of staff of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.