New Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources named

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2021, 09:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aliya Shalabekova has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1976 in Kostanay region, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Kazakh State Law University, the Academic of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Columbia University.

Throughout her professional career, she worked at the Ministry of Justice, the Kazakh Agency for Land Resources Management, the High Party School of the Nur Otan Party, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Water Resources, the Ministry of Energy.

Since 2019, she has served at the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a director of two departments.


