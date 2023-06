NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Serikkali Brekeshev was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Serikkali Brekeshev was born on October 14, 1972 in the city of Pavlodar. In 1995 he graduated from the Atyrau Polytechnic Institute.