    New Vice Minister of Culture and Sports named

    26 April 2021, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Kozhagapanov has been appointed the new Vice Minister of Culture and Sports, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1968 in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Abai Almaty State University, and the Russian Tax Academy.

    Throughout his professional career he held many posts, including deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan), Chairman of the Agency for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs and President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

    He was adviser to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2016-2017), Vice Minister of Culture and Sports (2017-2020) and first deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

