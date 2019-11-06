Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Vice Minister of Agriculture named

    6 November 2019, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurbek Dairbekov has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Government, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s service.

    Born on May 11, 1973 in Almaty, Mr. Dairbekov is a graduate of the Novosibirsk State University and KIMEP University.

    He began his professional career in 1994 and took up posts at Ak-Bidai LLP, the State food contractual corporation, Agroneftesnab LLP, Kazakhstan Grain Company LLP, Green Energy Almaty LLP, and Samal Trans LLP.

    He has held the post of Managing Director of NC Food contractual corporation JSC since April 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region