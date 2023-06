New Vice Minister for Education and Science named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By a Decree of the Government Miras Daulenov is appointed to a post of vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Miras Daulenov was born in 1983 in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University named after S. Amanzholov.