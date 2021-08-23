Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New US General Consul Caroline Savage arrives in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 August 2021, 12:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Newly appointed US General Consul Caroline Savage has arrived in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the US General Consulate.

General Consul Caroline Savage’s consular district covers Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

In her speech, Caroline Savage noted that it is a special time for her to assume the post of US General Consul in Almaty, as this year marks 30 years of independence of Kazakhstan and 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Kazakhstan.

She pointed out that the countries’ cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 will remain a top priority for the U.S. Mission.

Caroline Savage served most recently as Director of the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Press Center in Washington D.C.


Almaty   Kazakhstan and USA   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
